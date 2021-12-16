WILDWOOD, Florida — Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Núñez deemed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) “America’s governor,” telling Breitbart News on Wednesday that people from all across the nation are flocking to the “free state of Florida” to avoid President Biden’s disastrous policies and edicts and predicting that the pro-freedom movement will be evident in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Freedom. Quite simply, freedom,” Núñez told Breitbart News when asked what Florida represented in Biden’s America, where the American people have experienced higher gas prices, runaway inflation, foreign policy disasters, and coercive mandates in the past ten months alone.

“They recognize that the governor is the governor of the free state of Florida. He is America’s governor. He is showing the rest of the country what you need to do — stand firm, stick to your principles,” she said, explaining that what the country has seen from the Biden administration is “nothing more than catastrophic for our country.”

“I’m a mom of three. I don’t want them to have this type of America. I want them to enjoy the America that is resembling of Florida,” she explained. “We have freedom — freedom of choice, freedom of decision, making sure that we protect people from big government, making sure we protect them from high taxes.”

“And what you’ve seen, not only with the runaway inflation, the disaster and chaos at the border, Afghanistan — you name it. Joe Biden has nothing to stand for. He has nothing to account for in terms of a successful administration, and that’s why you’re going to see the midterm turn our way,” the lieutenant governor predicted.

“That’s why you’re going to see not only members of Congress losing their seats throughout the country, but you’re also going to see people looking to governor DeSantis to provide that leadership for the rest of the country, really because a lot of states mimic our legislation, they follow what we’re doing. And so I think that Florida is, indeed, the place for freedom,” she continued.

Núñez spoke to Breitbart News after Gov. DeSantis’s press conference in Wildwood, announcing aggressive legislation, the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act (Stop W.O.K.E Act), to protect children and employees from Critical Race Theory (CRT) indoctrination in schools and in places of employment.

“From the perspective of a former basketball mom— my daughter played basketball for many years — the best offensive is a good defense. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re playing defense. We are making sure that individuals here in Florida recognize that this governor is going to fight every step of the way. He is going to make sure that we do not allow for Critical Race Theory to seep in,” she said.

While Núñez acknowledged it is clear that CRT is not allowed in Florida, she said there are still ways for it to “seep in” through curriculum and certain teachers, and promised that they are “going to be watching” and noting that Florida is giving power back to parents, individuals, and employees.

“His [DeSantis’s] angle is good policy. Good policy is making sure that our children are protected,” she added, deeming CRT “basically nothing more than Marxism disguised in sheep’s clothing.”