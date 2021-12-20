Illegal Alien Arrested for Child Abuse, Hitting Woman in Florida

An illegal alien has been arrested in Escambia County, Florida, after allegedly abusing a child and hitting a woman during an altercation.

Fernando Herrera, a 21-year-old illegal alien, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, according to 3 WEAR-TV, on charges of child abuse, battery, and cocaine possession.

Herrera was in a physical altercation with his brother when police said he struck a woman in the face. The woman told police that she also saw Herrera lift a child up before dropping them on the ground.

When Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, Herrera had already fled. Deputies eventually tracked Herrera down, finding cocaine on his person in the process, according to police.

Herrera was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail and is being held on a $5,500 bail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Herrera so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

The case comes after 26-year-old Corbin Wagner was killed last month in Jacksonville, Florida, in a drunk driving crash allegedly caused by an illegal alien who was driving three times over the legal limit.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.