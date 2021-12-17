Illegal Alien Arrested After Allegedly Killing 26-Year-Old Corbin Wagner

An illegal alien was arrested after allegedly killing 26-year-old Corbin Wagner in Jacksonville, Florida, last month.

Orlando Gonzales-Beato, a 42-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, was arrested on November 26 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for DUI manslaughter.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that they have placed a detainer on Gonzales-Beato so that if he is released at any time, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

According to police, Gonzales-Beato was drunk driving the wrong way on I-295 when he hit Corbin Wagner, who was driving to his job at Publix, head-on and killed him. Police allege that Gonzales-Beato’s blood-alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

“He was a good kid,” Caleb Wagner, Corbin’s brother, told News4Jax. “It’ll leave an empty hole.”

Corbin, according to Caleb, loved animals and had a good sense of humor. He leaves behind two brothers, a sister, as well as his mother and father. Corbin’s obituary reads:

Corbin was deeply and dearly loved by his parents, siblings, extended family, and friends … Corbin was kind-hearted, loved to laugh, and had a wonderful sense of humor. His nieces and nephews sensed his youthful spirit, gentle nature, and energy as he played with them at family gatherings. He had an instinctive and abiding love for all animals and privately aspired to work as a veterinarian’s assistant.

Gonzales-Beato is now facing up to 15 years in prison and is being held on a $125,000 bail.

