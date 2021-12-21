Joe Biden: ‘I Know Vaccination Requirements Are Not Popular’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to enforce coercive edicts mandating coronavirus vaccines on the American people, despite admitting that vaccination requirements are “not popular.”

“Customers are more likely to come and shop because they know it’s a safe environment. I know vaccination requirements are not popular for many,” Biden stated during Tuesday’s address on the Chinese coronavirus.

“They’re not even popular for those who are anxious to get them. My administration has put them in place not to control your life but to save your life,” he claimed:

BIDEN: "I know vaccination requirements are not popular… My admin is putting them in place not to control your life but to save your life." pic.twitter.com/5G9A0Gsc4w — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2021

Indeed, a Rasmussen Reports survey released this month found that most voters do not believe the federal government has the authority to mandate coronavirus vaccines:

Additionally, a Convention of States/Trafalgar Group survey released this month also found voters stating that the omicron variant of the virus does not warrant increased mandates or restrictions.

During the speech, Biden praised vaccinated Americans as doing the “right thing” ahead of the holiday season.

“If you’re not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned,” Biden said, accusing them of “putting other people at risk. Their loved ones. They’re friends. Neighbors. Strangers you run into.”

“I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with your family and friends,” he said. “The answer is, yes you can if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated, particularly if you’ve gotten your booster shot.”

Three days ago, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reinstated Biden’s controversial Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate on 84 million American workers, prompting businesses to go to the Supreme Court. OSHA has since indicated that it will not issue citations for noncompliance “with any requirements of the ETS before January 10 and will not issue citations for noncompliance with the standard’s testing requirements before February 9, so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

“OSHA is gratified the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit dissolved the Fifth Circuit’s stay of the Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard,” OSHA said.

“OSHA can now once again implement this vital workplace health standard, which will protect the health of workers by mitigating the spread of the unprecedented virus in the workplace,” it added.