Los Angeles Democrats Seek to Open Door to Foreigners Voting in City Elections

Democrats on the Los Angeles City Council are hoping to potentially open the door to foreigners, including illegal aliens, voting in city elections.

The proposal, put forward by Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez (D), would ask voters on the November election ballot whether the Los Angeles City charter should be amended so that the council could discuss the plan to allow foreign nationals to vote in city elections.

“It just says, ‘Should we amend the city charter to allow the city council to explore this in the future,'” Soto-Martinez told local media.

The motion still has to pass the council’s rule committee and then go before the full city council. Only after it’s been approved by the council would it make it onto the November ballot.

In New York City, Democrats on the city council similarly sought to open city elections to foreign nationals, including illegal aliens.

Last year, the State of New York Court of Appeals ruled that the plan is unconstitutional because the New York state constitution “makes clear what our case law has long held: Article II, section 1 restricts voting to citizens.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.