Poll: Half of Democrats Say Inflation Is ‘Affecting Their Family Budget’

Half of Democrats said inflation is impacting the way they budget, an iCitizen poll released on Tuesday found.

When asked, “is the current rate of inflation affecting your family budget?” 50.3 percent of Democrats answered “yes.” Nearly 90 percent of Republicans and 77.8 percent of independents agreed.

The survey, which was conducted on Dec. 15-17 with 1,762 respondents, found that 70.8 percent of those polled said inflation is impacting the way they budget. A little over 29 percent disagreed.

Broken down by race, 73.9 percent of white respondents, 68.8 percent of black respondents, and 68.1 percent of Hispanics answered “yes.” By gender, both male and female responses were “virtually identical,” with 74.5 percent of men and 74.6 percent of women said inflation is becoming a real problem.

Eighty-two percent of people with less than a bachelor’s degree and 70.7 percent of people with a bachelor’s degree or higher also said inflation is impacting their family budget. Every age category reported being impacted by inflation, the “yes” response rate being highest among 35 to 49-year-olds at 81.2 percent. Fifty to 64-year-olds were the second highest at 78.8 percent, followed by the over-65-year-old group at 72.9 percent and 18-34-year-olds at 59 percent.

By region, “all regions across the country had almost identical responses.” According to the survey, 71 percent of the Northeast, 79.7 percent of the West, 72.5 percent of the Midwest, and 76.8 percent of the South answered “yes” when asked if inflation is affecting their family budget.

“Clearly inflation is having a very broad impact across the country irrespective of who you are, how old you are, where you live, what your politics are, and the level of your education,” the poll report concluded.

Other recent polls found that voters think President Joe Biden is making inflation worse, and 69 percent of respondents disapprove of how Biden has handing inflation.

The poll results come as expectations of U.S. businesses for inflation over the coming decade have moved significantly higher in recent months to 3.2 percent. Supply chain and wholesale inflation has also reached its highest since 1974 at 26.5 percent.