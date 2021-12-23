Donald Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccines, Slams Vaccine Mandates

Former President Donald Trump promoted the efficacy of vaccines — which were developed while he was in office — against the Chinese coronavirus in a recent interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens. The former president also slammed vaccine mandates, as he believes that people should be free to make their own decisions.

Trump said that he is against vaccine mandates because “people have to have their freedom,” but he nonetheless maintains that “the vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind.”

“I came up with a vaccine — with three vaccines — all are very, very good,” Trump said. “Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to twelve years.”

Watch Below:

Donald Trump: 'The Vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind' 'All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J) are very good' 'The vaccines work – If you take the vaccine you are protected' 'People aren't dying when they take the vaccine' pic.twitter.com/fU8q1sdMda — Popper (@Kukicat7) December 22, 2021

When Owens mentioned that more Americans have died from the coronavirus in 2021 than in 2020 — despite vaccines being available this year — Trump replied by affirming, “Oh, no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t taking them.”

“The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine,” Trump continued. “But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

“Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form,” the president added. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Trump was vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus shortly before leaving office, and he revealed this past weekend that he has also received his booster shot.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden praised Trump for backing the idea of vaccine booster shots and credited him for developing the coronavirus vaccines.

“Let me be clear. Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine,” Biden said.

