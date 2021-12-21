President Joe Biden praised President Donald Trump for backing the idea of vaccine booster shots and credited him for developing the coronavirus vaccines in the first place.

“Let me be clear. Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine,” Biden said, before crediting his administration for ramping up vaccination distribution.

Biden spoke about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States during a speech at the White House, encouraging everyone to get a third shot of the vaccine to boost their protection against the virus.

“Just the other day, former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot,” Biden said. “Maybe one of the few things he and I agree on.”

Trump spoke about the vaccine in an interview with Bill O’Reilly, telling him that he had received his booster shot.

The former president told supporters they were “playing right into their hands” by doubting the efficacy of the vaccines.

Trump boasted he and his administration had saved tens of millions of lives.

'You’re playing right into their hands' when you doubt the vaccine, President Trump says. pic.twitter.com/xJc7JTL0cR — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

“What we’ve done is historic. Don’t let them take it away,” he said, referring to his critics.

Trump added he did not support the idea of mandates.

“If you don’t want to take it, you should not be forced to take it. No mandates,” Trump said.

Trump later explained why he endorsed the booster shots in a handwritten note to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

“Must tell the truth — and very proud to have produced the 3 vaccines so quickly — million of lives saved worldwide — Best wishes Donald,” the note said.