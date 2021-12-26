At Least 18 Shot Christmas Eve into Sunday Morning in Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 18 people were shot, one of them fatally, Christmas Eve into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 noted the one fatality occurred Christmas Day “in the 3000 block of North Avers” when a 24-year-old was shot and killed.

Police received calls reporting the shooting at 10:37 p.m. and arrived to find the victim deceased with a head wound.

Chicago registered its 800th homicide of the year on December 14. Two days later, on October 16, WBEZ pointed out that Chicago’s homicides had surpassed 810 for the year.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for all would-be gun owners. The process for getting a FOID card includes going through a background check.

Additionally, Cook County, the county in which Chicago sits, has an “assault weapons” ban.

