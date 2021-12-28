Texas Right to Life: U.S. at ‘Tipping Point’ in Fight Against Abortion

Texas Right to Life said Monday the “entire abortion industry is attempting to stop Texas and Mississippi’s groundbreaking Pro-Life laws,” as battle lines over life issues are being drawn for 2022.

“Strengthened by the joy of Christmas we look towards the new year,” the pro-life group said, while acknowledging that key battles have yet to be fought as the “axis of anti-life powers” have prepared a major offensive for 2022.

Joe Biden is harnessing “the full force of the federal government to crush Pro-Life laws,” the group noted in an email, while “radically anti-life Beto O’Rourke is making a run for governor of Texas.”

Meanwhile, abortion giant Planned Parenthood and their allies continue their lawsuits against Texas Right to Life and “Rochelle Garza, former attorney for the ACLU, has officially declared candidacy for Texas attorney general.”

The virulence of the assault by the abortion industry against Texas and Mississippi’s pro-life legislation shows that our nation “is at a tipping point in the fight against abortion,” the group said.

As a curious act of protest against the Texas heartbeat law, liberal men have begun getting vasectomies as an act of “love” toward their partners, the Washington Examiner reported Monday.

Dr. Koushik Shaw at the Austin Urology Institute in Texas declared he had seen a 15 percent increase in men coming in for scheduled vasectomies, noting that the pro-life law had affected “family planning.”

“So that was a new one for me as a reason — the first time, patients are citing a state law as their motivating factor,” Shaw stated.

On December 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which addresses Mississippi’s law banning most abortions from being performed after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Among the issues debated is whether or not to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey decisions that imposed abortion on demand on the entire nation.

