A Chicago 911 dispatcher slammed Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the skyrocketing crime rate in the Windy City, saying that she has “blood on her hands.”

“All hell has broken loose,” dispatcher Keith A. Thornton, Jr. told Fox News on Tuesday.

“In my opinion and fact, the blood is on her hands,” Thornton said.

“This is not a black problem, a white problem, a Democratic problem, a Republican problem, a Latino problem, this is an all-hands-on-deck problem and everyone within Chicago should be fueled up—and that’s why I’m taking a stand,” he added.

“Every child and every youth and adult and elderly person that is shot, killed, pulled out of their vehicle because of carjackings with AK-47s, that is on her hands,” he said.

Thornton initially came to the nation’s attention after sharing a Facebook video post making similar accusations against the mayor and calling Chicago a “death zone.”

“When you say ‘Chicago,’ people are afraid,” Thornton exclaimed.

Thornton is not just a random dispatcher suddenly jumping to national renown.

The employee of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, a Chicago native, was lavished with praise for his heroics during the shooting of Chicago Police officer Ella French in August. Thornton was praised for his calm and commanding presence on the air as he directed resources as the Chicago Police Department rushed to respond to the shooting that took an officer’s life.

