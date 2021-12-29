Exclusive — Kat Cammack: When Republicans Take Back the House, ‘People Need to Go to Jail’

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that when Republicans take back the House after the 2022 midterm elections, Congress needs to focus on accountability, and “people need to go to jail.”

“When we take the House back in the 118th, first and foremost, we are going to be focused on accountability, people need to go to jail,” Cammack told Breitbart News last week at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I’m talking about the Hillary Clintons of the world, I’m talking about the Eric Holders, I’m talking about all these people who have continued to cause strife and division, break the law, subvert the Rule of Law, and they have never been held accountable,” the congresswoman added.

“We’re going to go after the origins of COVID-19, we’re going to be looking at how we can earn the truth of the American people back,” Cammack said, “Because for so long, there has been two standards: one for thee, and then rules for the other people that don’t have power, that aren’t well-connected.”

Cammack added that she wants to see the 118th United States Congress get to the bottom of issues such as election integrity, and the Chinese coronavirus, as well as “all of the issues we’ve had in years past that have gone unresolved, like Benghazi.”

“With Afghanistan now, that’s going to be another one,” she added.

The congresswoman explained that the plan next year is to roll out an agenda “that every single Republican will be running on, campaigning on, and committing to putting that agenda forward.”

“And once we take the House, we roll hard on executing that plan, because the American people they deserve accountability, and they deserve action,” Cammack said. “And those are the two things that we’re going to be giving when we take over the House.”

Watch the full interview below: