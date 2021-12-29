Report: New DCCC Hire Supports Abolishing Police, ICE

A newly hired Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) email strategist supports the “abolition” of police departments and stated her “life’s mission” is to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Fox News reported Wednesday.

RaeAnn Ensworth, who appears to have since locked her Twitter account, took to the internet in the last few years — especially during the nationwide Black Lives Matter riots — to express her disdain for law enforcement and ICE. Fox News uncovered and obtained screenshots of the controversial tweets after Ensworth announced she would be the new email and SMS strategist for the DCCC starting next month.

“To clarify: I did originally support 8Can’tWait because I didn’t do the research when I originally shared it,” Ensworth wrote in June 2020 about 8 Can’t Wait , an advocacy group that has pushed for eight police reform policies. “I assumed 8Can’tWait would divert funding from the police. It doesn’t, in fact it ADDS money to their budget.”

“I have always supported abolition,” she continued.

In September 2020, the new hire said her end-of-year search from Google’s video results would show, “How to burn down a police station.”

“Google always does that video ‘This year you asked…’ and then put top Google results,” she tweeted. “It’s going to be like ’This year you asked ‘How to burn down a police station?’”

In August 2020, Ensworth said police do not serve the communities they are sworn to protect, but in October utilized “ACAB,” an acronym that stands for “All Cops Are Bastards,” according to Fox News.

In July 2020, Ensworth said she wanted to “abolition prisons,” sharing a picture of a letter from someone in prison thanking a company for providing the person with a book to read.

In November 2019, Ensworth claimed she would make her “life’s mission to abolish ICE” when a Vox News story was released stating, “ICE used fake universities to weed out student visa fraud.”

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News, “It’s disgraceful that Sean Patrick Maloney continues to use his position as DCCC Chairman to push his anti-police agenda on our country.”

The DCCC did not respond when asked if the committee properly vetted Ensworth’s social media, Fox News reported. In addition to her Twitter account being private since Fox News’ request for comment, Ensworth deleted “No one is illegal” from her Facebook intro.

Ensworth is not the only recent hire with a controversial social media background. In recent months, other members of the DCCC staff have had their controversial social media backgrounds uncovered.

In December, Fox News reported that DCCC digital strategist Nijeria Boone favored “abolishing the police” and calling police officers “terrorists.”

In October, Fox News reported the DCCC hired the former senior adviser of the South Carolina Democrat party Christale Spain to be the senior adviser for black engagement. Spain in the past praised the Black Lives Matter movement, tweeted the definition of “rebellion,” and used the hashtag “Justice for George.”

~Rebellion~ An act of violent or open resistance to an established government or ruler#JusticeforGeorge — Christale Spain (@cspain1920) May 29, 2020

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.