Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that the White House wants to cause class warfare between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans so that they can create chaos and hold onto power, but that it’s “not going to work.”

“I don’t think that that’s an American thing. I don’t think everyday Americans are seeing two sets of people,” told Breitbart News last week at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I don’t think we see a vaccinated and an unvaccinated population amongst us, but I think that the leadership out of the White House is certainly trying to divide us,” the congresswoman added. “And I think that that’s part of their plan, when you divide, you are able to cause chaos and strife, and that leads to control.”

“And that’s what this whole administration is about: dependency and control,” Cammack said. “The want us to start pointing fingers and placing blame.”

The congresswoman was responding to a question from Breitbart News about the stern and ominous warning President Joe Biden had sent out to Americans ahead of Christmas, in which he separated Americans into two categories: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

On December 17, the White House said in a press release:

We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this. For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.

“But I think people are waking up,” Cammack continued. “The ‘woke’ agenda in America has woken up every single American to the ludicrousness of what the liberal agenda is.”

“And so this class warfare of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, it’s nobody’s damn business, and it’s certainly not the government’s business, no matter how much they try,” the congresswoman added.

“They’re going to try to use that as a wedge to push people into class warfare, and to divide neighborhoods and communities,” she said. “That’s not going to work, because we’re not going to do it, and we’re going to see right through it. We already are.”

“And they’re going to do more like this — these tactics — to make sure that they hold onto that House and the Senate and the White House, but it’s not going to work,” Cammack affirmed.

Watch the full interview below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.