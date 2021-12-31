Poll: Less than Half of Americans Are Making New Year’s Resolutions

Less than half of Americans are making New Year’s resolutions, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked, “Will you make any New Year’s resolutions this year?”

Less than half, 44 percent, said “yes,” they will, but 43 percent also said they do not plan to do so. Of all three political groups — Republicans, Democrats, and independents —Democrats are the most likely to make resolutions, as 53 percent say they will.

Among those who said they plan to make resolutions, the overwhelming majority, 91 percent, remain relatively confident they will keep their resolutions:

Younger Americans are more likely than their elders to be making resolutions for 2022. Sixty-four percent (64%) of those under 40 say they’ll make New Year’s resolutions, compared to just 33% of Americans ages 40-64 and 26% of those 65 and older. However, just 43% of those under 40 say it’s Very Likely they’ll keep their resolutions, compared to 51% of Americans 40-64 and 45% of those 65 and older. Women under 40 are most likely to be making New Year’s resolutions, with 74% saying yes, while a majority (56%) of men 40 and older won’t make resolutions. … More Democrats (53%) than Republicans (42%) or those not affiliated with either major party (37%) plan to make resolutions for 2022, but slightly more Republicans think it’s Very Likely they’ll keep their resolutions.

The survey, taken December 27-28, 2021, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. It coincides with another Rasmussen Reports survey released this week, which found roughly one-third of Americans expressing the belief that their financial situation will be “worse” one year from now, well into the second year of Biden’s presidency.