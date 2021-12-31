More than half of adults in the United States are fearful for what is to come in 2022, according to a recent Axios/Momentive poll.

The poll showed that more than half (51 percent) of the respondents said they are fearful for what will happen to the country next year, in 2022, compared to the 48 percent who say they are more hopeful.

There were slightly more (54 percent) respondents that said they are more fearful of what next year holds for the entire world, while only 44 percent said they are hopeful.

The respondents were more hopeful when asked about themselves in 2022. Sixty-eight percent said they are more hopeful for what 2022 has in store for them, while only 30 percent said they are more fearful.

When the respondents were asked, “What word or words would you use to describe the year you had in 2021,” 43 percent of the respondents said, “worrisome” and 43 percent said, “exhausting.”

Thirty-five percent of the respondents said they would like to hear less about the coronavirus pandemic next year, while money and politics were at the forefront when they were asked what issues matter most. Thirty-one percent said, “jobs and the economy,” and 17 percent said, “democracy” as a runner-up. “Health care” was the next closest with 16 percent.

With the current supply chain crisis and the inflation hitting a 40 year high, half (50 percent) of the respondents said 2022 would be a bad year for the economy, with 17 percent saying it will be a “very bad year” for the economy.

The Axios/Momentive poll was conducted between 14 and 16. The sample size was 2,602 adults in the United States. There was a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.