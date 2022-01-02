337 Murders During 2021 in Democrat-Run Baltimore

There were 337 murders committed during 2021 in Democrat-run Baltimore, Maryland, a slight rise on the 12 months prior.

The Daily Mail reports the 337 murders were an increase of three over the 334 the city saw in 2020.

On December 30, Breitbart News pointed out that 2021 had already proven to be was the 7th consecutive year with 300+ plus homicides in Baltimore.

FOX 5 News notes that homicides are not the only result of surging gun violence; “non-fatal shootings” are also higher so far this year. “Convenience store and commercial robberies have significantly spiked” as well, the outlet reports.

The Daily Mail observed non-fatal shootings in Baltimore were up during 2021 as well, with 726 in 2021 compared to 721 in 2020.

Mayor Brandon Scott (D) promised residents 2022 is going to be a better year, but two men were shot and killed and a 16-year-old was shot and wounded just 90 minutes into the new year. An 18-year-old was shot and wounded approximately 15 minutes after the year’s first shooting.

Twelve Democrat-run cities broke annual homicide records in 2021.

ABC News listed the 12 cities:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Columbus, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Louisville, Kentucky

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland, Oregon

Rochester, New York

St. Paul, Minnesota

Toledo, Ohio

Tucson, Arizona

