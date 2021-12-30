2021 is not yet over, but it is already the seventh consecutive year of more than 300 homicides in Democrat-run Baltimore, Maryland.

The Baltimore Police listed 327 homicides in the city as of December 18, 2021, and the Baltimore Sun reported on December 29 that Baltimore has witnessed 337 homicides so far this year. This is already two more homicides than were committed during the entirety of 2020.

The Sun lists 348 homicides in 2019, 309 in 2018, 342 in 2017, 318 in 2016, and 342 in 2015.

FOX 5 News notes that homicides are not the only result of surging gun violence; “non-fatal shootings” are also higher so far this year. “Convenience store and commercial robberies have significantly spiked” as well, the outlet reports.

The Sun observed that two people were shot and fatally wounded on Christmas Day in Baltimore. The first victim was shot multiple times “in the 1200 block of Hollins St.” He died after arriving at the hospital.

The second fatal shooting victim was a man who was shot several hours later “in the 3400 block of E. Baltimore St.” When police arrived they found that he had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News pointed out that 15 people were shot in Baltimore, two of them fatally, on Friday, December 17, 2021, alone.

On June 16, 2019, Breitbart News observed that crime was surging in Baltimore despite the presence of stringent gun control. The Firearms Safety Act of 2013 banned “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines and put in place a fingerprinting/registration requirement for new handgun buyers. The Sun explained that Maryland also has a red flag law that took effect October 1, 2018.

