Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) declared a State of Emergency on Saturday because of severe weather moving through parts of the state.

The weather systems affected the western, eastern, and south central areas generating heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hail, WSAZ reported.

“Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center [SEOC], and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC,” the outlet said.

Beshear also shared the announcement on his social media profile:

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency today due to a powerful severe weather system generating heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds impacting much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky. Read more: https://t.co/uC245gMsrl pic.twitter.com/viO9steHKX — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 1, 2022

“The severe weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage of public infrastructure and private properties,” the governor’s office explained in a press release Saturday:

Flash flooding in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties has resulted in numerous road closures and water rescues. High water was blocking all or parts of multiple roads in Floyd, Knott and Pike counties as of noon. Casey County and Owsley County have declared local states of emergency. A tornado touchdown was reported in Hopkinsville, causing severe damage to downtown businesses, and a possible tornado touchdown was reported in Taylor County, where numerous households have been damaged. Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for Logan, Simpson, Marion and Washington counties.

Video footage showed large debris littering parking lots, a damaged roof, and debris surrounding an RV:

Another clip showed crews performing a rescue in Green County after a woman apparently drove her vehicle into the water and it stalled:

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Beshear stated.

“We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised,” he concluded.