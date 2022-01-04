Chicago Alderman Wants People to Blow Whistles, Run at Armed Robbers

Chicago Alderman Michele Smith (D-Ward 43) wants her constituents to wear whistles, which they can blow while running towards armed robbers, should they witness a crime taking place.

CWBChicago reported that Smith is bringing back the “WhistleStop Program,” which existed in Lincoln Park in the 1970s.

Smith sent out an email about the program, saying, “The WhistleStop program follows these rules…If you find yourself in a suspicious situation or witness a crime, blow your whistle. If you hear a whistle, call the police, then move toward the source while blowing your own whistle.”

She claimed that blowing a whistle while running at the robber “forces the offender to flee, and helps the police pinpoint the location of the crime.”

Smith wants constituents to be sure to get good whistles if they intend to take part in the program, FOX32 noted.

“Something that can be really loud. Whistles that can be used in sports, camping safety, are the kind of whistles that we recommend people get,” Smith said.

She also asked her constituents to comply with criminals in the event that they find themselves the specific targets of crime.

“We expressly direct people: if you are the victim of crime, cooperate. Do not resist. And certainly don’t blow your whistle if someone has a gun pointed at your head,” Smith said.

Breitbart News noted that 2021 was the deadliest year in Chicago in a quarter century. The Hill pointed out that Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021, while the Chicago Sun-Times observed that Cook County medical examiner’s records show 836 homicides for the city.

