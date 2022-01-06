George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot in Houston Apartment

George Floyd’s niece, Arianna, was shot about 3 a.m. while in bed Saturday night inside an apartment in Houston, Texas.

The New York Post reports Arianna was one of six people who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Police do not know how shooting suspects may have been involved in the incident.

ABC13 notes Arianna was hit once and her family says that bullet left her with “a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs.”

This is 4-year-old Arianna. She was front and center at the marches and rallies in her Uncle George Floyd’s case. On Saturday around 3 a.m., her father tells me she was asleep in her bed when someone fired several shots at their apartment. Arianna was hit in her torso. pic.twitter.com/Cpo1oFwase — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 4, 2022

Arianna’s father, Derrick Delane, said, “My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and I was shocked until I seen the blood and I realized my 4-year-old daughter was really hit. She didn’t know what was going on. She was asleep.”

He added, “Why would my house get shot up? My daughter don’t know. I can’t explain that to her. As the father, you’re supposed to protect the kids.”

Delane also claimed that police did not arrive at his house until over four hours after the shooting occurred. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has launched an investigation into the response to the shooting incident.

