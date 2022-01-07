Andrew Cuomo Criminal Groping Charge Dropped by Albany Judge

An Albany judge dismissed a criminal groping charge against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Friday afternoon.

Brittany Commisso, a former aid to Cuomo, alleged that he groped her in the Executive Mansion in 2020. Commisso is one of eleven women who brought forward allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo. However, her allegations are unique in that they are the first to result in a criminal charge against the former governor.

Last month, district attorneys in Nassau and Westchester counties declined to prosecute Cuomo over allegations found in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s report on Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment. However, the federal government is reportedly looking into the allegations against Cuomo.

Cuomo resigned from office last August after the findings of James’ report were published.

Albany City Court Judge Holly Trexle dismissed and sealed the case against Cuomo. Trexle’s decision comes days after Albany County District Attorney David Soares said Commisso’s allegations against Cuomo were “credible,” but would not meet the requisite burden of proof at trial.

“While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” Soares said Tuesday.

Commisso criticized Soares’s decision after it was announced, saying, “I don’t think that it’s teaching anyone anything. It’s not showing or proving a good message.”

Despite his resignation last year, Cuomo maintains his innocence against all allegations.