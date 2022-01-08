Author and mathematician Dr. James Lindsay told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that the goal of Critical Race Theory activists is to dismantle the United States and establish “a total dictatorship” of the so-called “anti-racists.”

Lindsay told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, that Marxists had to find issues “that are less easily stabilized,” in order to keep people radical, and that “racial identity, sexual identity, and so on, became the target.”

“That became a very fruitful wheel of acquiring power for them, because it all comes down, at the end of the day, to ‘How do you feel?'” he explained. “By moving it fully subjective, they’ve made it absolutely impervious to the ability to be stabilized.”

Lindsay continued:

If you can just make people feel like there’s a suppression against them — they can blame the system for everything. Then they’re going to be permanently radical. And then race is so sensitive, we have a long, ugly history with race in the country, a long struggle to achieve the dream of the Declaration of Independence as Jefferson wrote it, and so it’s very easy to find places to inflame.

“And it’s perfect if you want to tear down a country,” Lindsay affirmed, to which Marlow asked, “Is that the goal?”

“Yeah, absolutely,” he replied. “The goal is to dismantle the United States as the United States, Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and everything that flowed from that — and to replace it with a regime rooted in Critical Race Theory analysis.”

Lindsay went on to explain a goal of Critical Race Theory proponent Ibram X. Kendi:

Ibram Kendi famously said the remedy to all inequality in the United States is to pass an anti-racist constitutional amendment that will establish a Department of Anti-Racism that will make illegal all racial inequity over a certain threshold, he says. And it will give that department absolute dominion over all federal, state, and local level policy, as well as private company policies wherever racial inequity surfaces.

“So a total dictatorship of the anti-racists,” Lindsay said. “Which, by the way, parallels perfectly the dictatorship of the proletariat.”

