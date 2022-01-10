Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) spoke with Breitbart News during Turning Point USA’s Americafest and stressed that Americans “should not have to ask the government for a permit” to carry a gun for self-defense.

Sabatini indicated that being required to get a permit and “pay money” to carry a gun makes no sense.

He said, “I’ve been filing constitutional carry for a couple of years now, but you have some of these soft, RINO Republicans who’ve stood in the way. Thankfully, with our great governor … Ron DeSantis (R) saying that he would sign the bill … I think you’re going to see a lot more momentum behind constitutional carry, which is House Bill 103.”

Sabatini added, “Nearly half of our country is already under this proper state of laws. It’s constitutional; it’s called constitutional carry for a reason. It’s the only gun laws that squares well with the Constitution.”

He suggested that constitutional carry sends a message to would-be criminals as well: “If you know that people can carry and defend themselves without government permission, you’re going to be less likely to be an aggressor toward that person.”

On December 19, 2021, Breitbart News noted a South Florida Sun-Sentinel report that DeSantis has already made clear he will sign constitutional carry if it reaches his desk.

The Sentinel observed that Florida Gun Rights’ Matt Collins posted a video online asking DeSantis, “If constitutional carry made your desk, would you sign it?”

DeSantis responded, “Of course.”

Sabatini’s constitutional carry legislation would also legalize the open carry of handguns in Florida.

On May 20, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed legislation making his state the 46th open carry state in the Union.

