Anthony Fauci Forgoes Mask During Senate Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday unmasked to speak to a Senate committee about the untamed coronavirus crisis after demanding for months that everyone wear a mask.

As other testifying individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Department of Health and Human Services wore masks while answering questions from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Fauci decided to remove his mask to answer questions from the senators:

It's as if they wanted to provide a visual demonstration of how completely inconsistent and irrational their COVID-19 "guidance" is… Here you have two officials DOUBLE masked, while Dr. Fauci goes maskless. pic.twitter.com/nQknaWSLwq — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) January 11, 2022

Fauci also seemed confused as to when it was proper to wear a mask. Fauci did answer a few questions with a mask on, but he took it off for the vast majority of the time, especially when exchanges with the senators become heated.

During the hearing, Fauci claimed Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) questioning of his credibility has caused death threats against his life.

Fauci also complained that Paul is raising money to fire Dr. Fauci. Below is an image of Fauci holding up a reported image of Paul’s website, which reads “Fire Dr. Fauci”:

In return, Paul asked Fauci if “it’s appropriate to use your $420,000 salary to attack scientists that disagree with you?”

U.S. Senate

“[I]n usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me….There you go again. You do the same thing every hearing,” Fauci defended himself.

