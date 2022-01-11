Dr. Anthony Fauci, during a Senate hearing Tuesday, blamed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) — an actual survivor of an assassination attempt — for death threats he has received, without any direct evidence of the senator inciting violence.
Fauci took accused Paul of inspiring death threats by “crazies out there” against him, as Paul — a medical doctor — continued to grill the public health bureaucrat about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls, because people are lying about me,” Fauci said, before describing an unfortunate incident.U.S. Senate
Tina Smith: "Dr. Fauci has been the target of a concerted and coordinated campaign of disinformation and distortion … I think we just need to be honest here. This is being done by some members of the Republican Party that are using it for fundraising." pic.twitter.com/Ucf3YFu5dK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2022
Smith’s reference to fundraising was in respect to Paul’s “Fire Dr. Fauci” fundraising initiative, which Fauci described during the hearing as “making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain.”
Who else agrees? pic.twitter.com/IO1Bl6fkkQ
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 11, 2022
