“The police asked him where he was going and he was going to Washington DC to kill Dr. Fauci,” he said. “They found in his car, an AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition because he thinks that maybe I’m killing people.”

Paul responded to Fauci by reminding the doctor that political violence is not acceptable, recalling the 2017 political violence where Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot by James Hodgkinson, a Bernie Sanders supporter, during a Republican congressional baseball practice. Paul, who was present and a target during that shooting, has reported that the now-deceased attacker shouted, “This is for health care!”

Sen. @RandPaul tells Dr. Fauci that it's "insulting" to suggest the he "or people who dare to oppose you are responsible for threats" since Paul was "at the ball field the day Steve Scalise almost died." pic.twitter.com/orflmiz6YB — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 11, 2022

“It’s disappointing for you to suggest that people who dare to question you are responsible somehow for violent threats,” Paul said.

Paul also reminded the doctor he was the subject of death threats during the 2020 riots in Washington, DC.

But Paul’s defense of himself was not enough for Sen. Tina Smith (D-MI), who suggested Fauci had been targeted by the Republican via a “concerted and coordinated campaign of disinformation and distortion.”

“I think we just need to be honest here,” she claimed. “This is being done by some members of the Republican Party that are using it for fundraising.”