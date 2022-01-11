Embattled Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) announced his reelection bid for New Jersey’s redrawn Seventh Congressional District.

“‘Once more unto the breach, dear friends…'” said Malinowski said in a seven-word reelection announcement, quoting King Henry V in Shakespeare’s Henry V.

However, as Malinowski announced his bid, he is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for reportedly not adequately disclosing stock transactions, resulting in a possible STOCK Act violation.

While the House committee has not yet determined if the congressman has committed any wrongdoings and his office has disputed any claims, he has allegedly violated the STOCK Act four times. Under the STOCK Act, he is required to submit a periodic transaction report with the clerk in the House of Representatives within 30 to 45 days after the member or their spouse makes a transaction over $1,000.

Breitbart News frequently reported on Malinowski’s alleged violations of House ethics rules last year:

In March, Malinowski received two congressional ethics complaints on dozens of his stock trades which occurred in 2020, in the first weeks of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Eventually, he filed them late, which at the time were worth at least $671,000.

[…] In July, the congressman reportedly paused all of his stock trading until he got approval from the House Ethics Committee to put all of his assets into a blind trust after the multiple complaints that were filed against him.

[…] In August, another report noted that, “in addition to multiple ethics complaints the congressman is facing after failing to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock transactions, in July,” the congressman also changed his previous disclosure to show some trades that were not reported over two years ago in 2019.

In October, Breitbart News reported that Malinowski reportedly did not correctly disclose nearly two million dollars in stock transactions while the committee is investigating him.

At the same time, Malinowski’s Seventh Congressional District was sacrificed in the latest redistricting maps to boost the state’s other Democrat incumbents’ chances of winning reelection in their prospective redrawn congressional districts.

While other members’ districts, such as Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s (D-NJ) Fifth Congressional District and Rep. Mike Sherrill’s (D-NJ) Eleventh Congressional District, shed some of their conservative areas allowing their districts to favor Democrats more. At the same time, Malinowski’s district went from Biden +10 to Biden +4.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.