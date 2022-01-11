President Joe Biden called for widespread vote-by-mail and ballot drop boxes across the country, claiming that Republicans were “subverting democracy” with new voting integrity laws to block them.

The laws passed in March and signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp added stricter ID requirements to obtain an absentee ballot and limited ballot drop boxes. The laws also make it illegal to mass-mail absentee ballots to all voters.

But Biden argued that Republicans were trying to block minorities from voting with the new laws.

“Voting by mail is a safe and convenient way to get more people to vote,” Biden said. “So they are making it harder to vote by mail.”

Biden also defended ballot drop boxes.

“It’s safe, it’s convenient, and you get more people to vote,” he said.

He also falsely claimed the new laws banned people from following the Bible because of new rules preventing workers from giving food or water to people in voting lines.

“People get tired and they get hungry. The Bible teaches us to feed the hungry and give drink to the thirsty. The new Georgia law actually makes it illegal … to bring your neighbors, your fellow voters food or water while they wait in line to vote,” Biden claimed.

“What in the hell, heck, are we talking about?” Biden yelled. “I mean think about it. That’s not America. That’s what it looks like when they suppress the right to vote.”

The president spoke angrily against Republican election integrity laws across the country, demanding the Senate end the filibuster rules and pass legislation to federalize elections.

“To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules,” he said. “When it comes to protecting majority rule in America, the majority should rule in the United States Senate.”