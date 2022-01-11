Nearly 100 Chicago-area murder suspects are free on electronic home monitoring rather than being held behind bars in jail.

CBS News reported Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s office is responsible for keeping watch on the roughly 2,600 suspects on home-monitoring in the county.

Of those roughly 2,600, Dart indicated that “seventy-five to 80 percent” were charged with a violent offense.

He added, “I have about 100 people on home monitoring who are charged with murder.”

WGN9 listed a breakdown on some of the home-monitoring suspects:

90 people charged with murder are free on electronic monitoring.

40 people charged with attempted murder are free on electronic monitoring.

852 people charged with aggravated gun possession are free on electronic monitoring.

Sheriff Dart does not agree with using electronic monitoring for those suspected of violent crime, saying, “I’ve consistently said home monitoring is not a program for people charged with violent offenses.”

Breitbart News reported that 2021 was Chicago’s deadliest year in a quarter of a century. The Chicago Police listed 797 homicides for 2021 while the Chicago Sun-Times observed Cook County medical examiner’s records show 836 homicides for the city.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.