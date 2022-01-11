The Republican Party must work to cripple Democrats and President Joe Biden’s anti-borders agenda that seeks to inflate the United States labor market with more foreign competition against America’s working and middle class, pro-American immigration reformers tell Breitbart News.

In an interview with Breitbart News this week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowed that should he become Speaker of the House next year following the November midterm elections, he will ensure that amnesty for illegal aliens is never considered as a policy prescription to the nation’s surging illegal immigration problem.

“We know first and foremost one of our greatest strengths is the rule of law, so you have to have an immigration system based upon the rule of law,” McCarthy said. “You have to secure the border. The immigration system is broken and we’re going to fix it.”

Stephen Miller, an official in former President Trump’s administration who now heads America First Legal, told Breitbart News that McCarthy’s commitment to opposing amnesty is vital for the Republican Party to embrace an agenda that benefits working and middle class Americans rather than corporate special interests.

“I applaud McCarthy for clearly and decisively pledging no amnesty under a future McCarthy speakership,” Miller said. “Kevin understands that the future of the GOP is pro-border, pro-citizen, pro-worker, and resolutely anti-amnesty.”

Kevin Lynn with U.S. Tech Workers, which represents Americans who are replaced by foreign visa workers in white-collar jobs often in the STEM occupations, said the McCarthy commitment is necessary because “amnesties do not work.”

“[Amnesty] sets expectations for future amnesties that make it more difficult to enforce our immigration laws,” Lynn told Breitbart News. “Understand, the current border surge is not a reaction to legislative changes in our immigration laws but elevated expectations of migrants willing to crash the gates believing they will be better off financially here in the U.S. than their home country.”

McCarthy “has been and continues to be a strong ally on the immigration issue,” RJ Hauman with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said in a statement but urged that Republicans “must go further” if they take back the House in 2023 — a sentiment shared with other reformers, swing voters, and Republican voters. Hauman said:

Don’t just oppose amnesty and pass immigration messaging bills that will never be signed into law. Use control of the purse strings to prevent President Biden from executing his radical, lawless anti-borders agenda. When you’re in the minority all you have to do is talk the talk, but when you control the chamber, you must walk the walk.

That step further, reformers have said, includes mandating E-Verify nationwide to eliminate illegal alien competition in the workforce, codifying the “Remain in Mexico” policy into federal law, and cutting legal immigration levels to boost U.S. wages and living standards for the poorest of Americans who are often the most hurt by mass immigration.

Every year, the U.S. imports about 1.2 million foreign nationals on green cards and another 1.5 million foreign workers on temporary visas. This is in addition to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who are added to the population annually.

Rosemary Jenks with NumbersUSA, which advocates for immigration reductions, said the “unprecedented Biden border surge should make it clear to Republicans (and Democrats) that talk of amnesty encourages more illegal immigration” but that McCarthy and GOP leadership should also steer clear of parole for illegal aliens and extending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Republicans need to focus on disincentivizing illegal immigration and stop rewarding it,” Jenks said.

Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan told Breitbart News that a clear and loud rebuke of lawlessness in the immigration system is key to controlling the issue.

“Until we uphold the rule of law by applying consequences to those who violate the law, rather than rationalizing and rewarding illegal behavior, we will continue to let the entire world know our borders are meaningless, along with the sovereign laws of our nation to protect them,” Morgan said.

Others want Republicans to take a stand against the corporations and big businesses, including the giant tech conglomerates that dominate markets in the U.S. economy, that have used the immigration system to cheat taxes, cut costs, and deflate the price of labor.

A spokesperson with the White-Collar Workers of America said the GOP ought to consider a “meaningful pro-middle class tax agenda” that punishes outsourcing and offshoring.

“They need to fix this at its root,” the spokesperson said.

At the core of a House GOP agenda, reformers said, are reforms that look out for American workers and the most disadvantaged by current legal and illegal immigration levels — reshaping immigration in the national interest.

“The next round of immigration reform talks must not only begin but end with ratcheting up enforcement measures that will include employer sanctions, universal E-Verify, and a study that determines a precise number of immigrants that is in the best interest of citizens to allow in each year,” Lynn said.

“Visit cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago and you will find hundreds of thousands of homeless,” he continued. “We are doing a terrible job taking care of our most vulnerable. We simply cannot afford to bring in more people that will be a public charge.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.