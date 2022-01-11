Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is laying out an ambitious agenda in the Florida state legislature, one that couples a populist approach to business with immigration enforcement.

Last month, DeSantis set forth six legislative proposals. Most significantly, the proposals include banning state and local agencies from doing business with any companies or non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that help facilitate illegal immigration across Florida.

This week, State Sen. Aaron Bean (R-Fernandina Beach) and State Rep. John Snyder (R-Stuart) filed legislation in each chamber that would carry out the plan to financially cripple the business model of a number of companies and NGOs that profit from federal contracts.

The legislation also would require every county in Florida to enter into a contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency as part of the federal 287(g) program that streamlines the process of turning criminal illegal aliens over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

Other measures would ban local governments in Florida from preventing cooperation between ICE agents and law enforcement agencies.

Already, DeSantis has implemented an emergency order that bans the issuance or renewal of all state licenses to companies or NGOs that provide services to Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) in Florida.

The move is the first of its kind in the nation to take on the open borders industry.

Florida continues to be home to one of the nation’s largest illegal alien populations. At least 775,000 illegal aliens reside in the state — as many as reside in New York — out of the roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens who live across the United States. Only Texas and California have larger illegal alien populations.

