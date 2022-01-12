A plurality of Americans believe that another Democrat should take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) place as speaker, an Economist/ YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Nancy Pelosi should remain as the leader of the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives or do you think it should be some other Democrat?”

A solid plurality, 47 percent, expressed the believe that “some other Democrat” should take her place. Eighteen percent said they remain unsure, and 15 percent “don’t care.” Just 20 percent, overall, said Pelosi should remain the leader of the Democrats in the House.

Those marks are unsurprising, given that just 36 percent approve of Pelosi’s job as Speaker. Of those, just 18 percent “strongly” approve, compared to 49 percent who disapprove. Among those, 40 percent disapprove “strongly.”

When asked what they preferred in terms of the outcome of this year’s congressional elections for the U.S. House of Representatives, Americans remain virtually split, as 36 percent said they prefer a House “controlled by Democrats” and 35 percent said they prefer a House “controlled by Republicans.” That is well within the survey’s +/- 2.8 percent margin of error.

The survey was taken January 8-1, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.

Despite the sour reviews from the American electorate, Pelosi believes House Democrats are in “good shape” heading into the midterm elections and believes Democrats will retain a majority in the lower chamber. This confidence comes in spite of the fact that 26 Democrats have already announced plans to leave the House after their current term.

“It means that they are getting on with their lives. And it’s a very personal decision, but we’re OK. We’re good,” Pelosi, who is facing retirement rumors herself, told Punchbowl News. “We are very much confident about the seats of people who are leaving.”