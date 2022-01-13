White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Thursday was mocked for tweeting President Biden’s negative approval rating.

Klain retweeted an IDB/TIPP poll showing his boss with only a 44 percent approval rating, one point less than those who disapprove:

How bad are things at the Biden White House right now? Ron Klain is retweeting polls that show the majority of Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing. pic.twitter.com/E6nxCsIoRk — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) January 13, 2022

Those on Twitter quickly took notice of Klain’s decision to retweet negative polling numbers for Biden.

Francis Brennan, who has 28,000 followers, mocked Klain. “How bad are things at the Biden White House right now?” he said. “Ron Klain is retweeting polls that show the majority of Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing.”

MSNBC and Politico reporter Sam Stein tweeted the “script has flipped!”

“It used to be Trump who was mocked for tweeting out shitty (and even blatantly false) poll numbers. Now its the Trump folks mocking Klain for doing it,” he said.

The script has flipped! It used to be Trump who was mocked for tweeting out shitty (and even blatantly false) poll numbers. Now its the Trump folks mocking Klain for doing it. https://t.co/KtEjYYQjzO — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 13, 2022

Steve Guest, Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) communications adviser, tweeted the Biden administration “is posting their L’s.”

The Biden admin is posting their L’s. https://t.co/tzadKK081v — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 13, 2022

Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) press secretary Abigail Marone tweeted four grimacing face emojis:

Klain tweeted the polling on the same day as a YouGov/Quinnipiac poll marked the president with a 33 percent approval rating. Breitbart News reported:

The poll revealed Biden’s approval rating has dropped three points since November. Biden’s 33 percent beats former President Trump’s worst approval rating by one point, according to Gallup polling. Among independents, the Quinnipiac poll showed 25 percent approved of Biden’s job performance. Fifty-eight percent of independents disapproved. Moreover, just 75 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s performance. Fourteen percent of Democrats disapproved. In November, 87 percent of Democrats approved of Biden, 12 points more than in January.

Biden job approval in new Quinnipiac poll is 33% among adults – and just 25% with Indies. Among registered voters it is 35%. https://t.co/S1bgoV2WSS pic.twitter.com/BLDjBFax8g — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 12, 2022

