Members of Congress Forced to Wear Masks that Read ‘Made in China’

Members of the United States Congress were given KN95 masks branded with ‘made in China’ on the side before entering the House floor.

Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) tweeted a photo of masks and said, “the House issued these to all of us.”

Being a little hasty aren't you Marsha? We're being forced to pitch our masks & wear one of these KN95's if we want to step on the house floor. The House issued these to all of us. I'm confident they'll do the trick and the 'Made in China' declaration only adds to my confidence! https://t.co/tislU1KeIk pic.twitter.com/xIXx0WPY8H — Billy Long (@auctnr1) January 12, 2022

“We’re being forced to pitch our masks & wear one of these KN95’s if we want to step on the house floor. The House issued these to all of us. I’m confident they’ll do the trick and the ‘Made in China’ declaration only adds to my confidence,” Long said.

In response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the House physician mandated lawmakers wear N95 or KN95 masks. KN95 are masks similar to N95. However, the “K” denotes a mask manufactured in China.

Each congressional office was reportedly given five masks as well.

Republican members of Congress spoke out against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to distribute KN95 masks.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) called out Pelosi for the “senseless optics of her own decision-making.” “We are fighting a virus that came from China, yet the Speaker is comfortable with publicly supporting a Chinese manufacturer, sending our taxpayer dollars overseas and further advertising our dependency on China,” Murphy said.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Fox News it is fitting “for the Democrats to be handing out masks that were made in the same place the virus originated.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), chairman of the House GOP Doctors Caucus, said the decision to distribute KN95 masks is indicative of the dangers the ongoing supply chain crisis has on the U.S.’s “overall national health.”

“The fact that the masks we are mandated to wear in the U.S. Congress are made in China is just one example of our inabilities to protect and treat Americans without relying on adversaries,” Wenstrup said. “These Chinese masks further highlight our need to divest away from the [Chinese Communist Party]. Our national security and our health depend on it.”