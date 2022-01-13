Poll: Public Souring on Biden’s Handling of the Chinese Coronavirus

The general public has a souring view on President Biden’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus, as his approval is underwater, Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average showed.

Biden’s approval on the coronavirus — one of his main selling points during his presidential campaign — has continued to crater over the past few weeks.

His current RCP average, which includes polls from Economist/YouGov, Quinnipiac, USA Today/Suffolk, CNBC/Change Research, Fox News, ABC News, ABCE News/Ipsos, CNN, Rasmussen Reports, NPR/PBS/Marist, CNBC, and Harvard-Harris, shows Biden with a negative approval on the Chinese coronavirus, as 47.2 percent approve compared to 49.5 percent who disapprove — a negative rating of -2.3 percent.

The tumbling approval comes roughly a year after Biden vowed to “shut down the virus.” But instead of doing that, he has gone back on his word, going far beyond “just” 100-days of masking and attempting to force Americans to get the jab, despite asserting he “wouldn’t demand” such a thing over a year ago.

“No. I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory,” Biden said after a reporter asked if the coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory in December 2020. “But I would do everything in my power — I don’t think masks need to be made mandatory nationwide”:

Joe Biden officially released his unconstitutional vaccine mandate today. In December, Biden promised he “wouldn’t demand [vaccinations] be mandatory.”pic.twitter.com/a0Qm38FYGg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2021

In addition to going back on his word on mask and vaccine mandates, Biden’s administration also came under fire after withholding lifesaving coronavirus treatment last year, citing its newfound devotion to “equitable distribution.”

Biden’s tumbling average coincides with with release of a Quinnipiac Poll, showing 55 percent disapproving of Biden’s handling of the pandemic.