Joe Biden Plans Press Conference to Mark One Year of His Presidency

The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden would host a press conference on Wednesday, a rare departure from his access-stingy staff.

The president’s press conference will take place on the eve of one-year anniversary of his presidency after a series of losses on his legislative agenda.

“The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, after previewing plans for the press conference.

Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill is dead and his push for voting rights legislation also failed to make any progress.

This will be the president’s sixth solo press conference, and the second formal press conference held at the White House.

Biden last had a press conference in November, after the climate change summit in Glasgow.

His last solo press conference at the White House was in March.

Biden was frustrated in March when he was asked by reporters about whether he would run for reelection in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I don’t know where you guys come from, man,” he said to reporters noting he was “a great respecter of fate” and had “never been able to plan four and half, three and a half years ahead for certain.”

At the time, he said he expected to run again and “would fully expect” to run for re-election with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.