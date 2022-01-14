The latest Missouri 2022 Senate race poll shows former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) as the clear favorite to win the Republican nomination among other Republican candidates, according to a poll published online by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

The poll showed Greitens with a clear double-digit lead against other Republicans. Greitens was the clear favorite with 27 percent, with the closest Republican opponent, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R), with 15 percent of the poll.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce poll also showed that Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) garnered 12 percent. In the single digits, Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) got only six percent of the vote, Mark McCloskey had four percent of the vote, and state Sen. Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) one percent.

Greitens also showed the highest favorability rating among the other Republicans, with 51 percent favorable to 19 percent unfavorable, and Schmitt was the closest with 44 percent to seven percent.

Among the other Republicans in the field, Hartzler showed 29 percent to seven percent, McCloskey showed 23 percent to nine percent, Long showed 17 percent to ten percent, and Schatz showed seven percent to four percent.

The poll asked 400 people with a margin of error of plus or minus five percent. The poll was shared on Twitter on January 5.

The Senate race would replace Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), who announced in March 2021 that he would not be seeking reelection. Sen. Josh Hawley is currently the other senator from the state.

