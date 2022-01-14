Two 14-year-old boys were shot and killed during separate armed attacks Wednesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports the first attack occurred about 4 p.m. as a 14-year-old was shot and killed “in the 2200 block of West Adams Street.”

WGN 9 notes the 14-year-old was shot “twice in the chest” while “standing on the sidewalk.”

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second 14-year-old, James Sweezer, was shot and killed around 8:45 p.m. in Englewood. Sweezer was walking and talking with a friend “when someone in a dark-colored vehicle shot him in the head.”

Sweezer died shortly after being shot.

There were over 1,892 shootings in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 28, 2021, a 12 percent increase over the same time frame last year. https://t.co/zvEMSWQ39u — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 6, 2021

Homicides surged in Lightfoot’s Chicago during 2021, making the year the deadliest in a quarter of a century.

The Hill pointed out that Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021, while the Chicago Sun-Times observed that Cook County medical examiner’s records show 836 homicides for the city.

