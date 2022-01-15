Watch Live: The Inauguration of Glenn Youngkin as Virginia Governor

RICHMOND, Virginia — Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in as the 74th governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia beginning at 12:05 p.m. Eastern.

The ceremony will take place on the steps of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond.

Youngkin will be the first Republican governor elected in the Commonwealth since former Gov. Bob McDonnell’s 2009 victory. Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe for his second bid at the office in November 2021.

Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears (R) and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares (R) will also be sworn into office.

