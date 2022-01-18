President Joe Biden is chartering “secret” flights and buses to the state of Pennsylvania that are packed with adult border crossers and illegal aliens, gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta (R) says.

As Breitbart News has chronicled for weeks, Biden has been sending flights of border crossers and illegal aliens to various communities within Pennsylvania from the Wilkes Barre-Scranton area to the Lehigh Valley region.

In those cases, Biden was accused of filling planes with Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) from the United States-Mexico border and flying them to Pennsylvania before loading them on buses to be dispersed through the U.S.

Barletta, a former congressman, says Biden charted a secret flight of adult border crossers and illegal aliens that landed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on January 10.

A news release from Barletta states:

Barletta has produced proof of that secret charter flight, along with photographs provided by eyewitnesses, to show that a plane full of adults was met by buses at Harrisburg International Airport with the passengers transported to the former Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility near Philipsburg, which is now being used as an [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detention center. [Emphasis added]

The latest news of Biden’s secret illegal alien flights to Pennsylvania comes as State Sen. Mario Scavello (R-Mount Pocono) is proposing a plan to divert the flights to the president’s home state of Delaware.

Scavello wrote in a memo to state legislators:

In the very near future, I intend to introduce legislation to address the influx of illegal immigrants being relocated into Pennsylvania … how many illegal immigrants has the President relocated to his own home state of Delaware? If it is good enough for Pennsylvania, then why not redirect the relocation to Delaware.

Scavello said his plan will be similar to that of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in Florida, where the governor has introduced six legislative proposals to effectively financially cripple businesses and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who contract with the federal government to facilitate illegal immigration.

Barletta has told Breitbart News that as governor, he will ensure the flights stop.

Biden’s open borders policies helped entice nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens to arrive at the southern border in 2021. In addition, his administration estimates that about 600,000 illegal aliens successfully crossed into the United States undetected by Border Patrol.

Meanwhile, as of October 2021, Biden has released more than 530,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. This total includes the tens of thousands of UACs who have been dispersed to states like Pennsylvania.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.