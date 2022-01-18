The White House is planning a new communications strategy, as President Joe Biden faces a total collapse of his approval ratings.

Citing “senior administration officials,” NBC News reported Tuesday the White House is exploring new ways to communicate directly with the American people.

Advisers expressed the need for Biden to “talk to more people directly,” instead of “one-dimensional” speeches from the White House, the report revealed, citing “his greatest political strength” as “empathy and an ability to connect with ordinary Americans.”

Biden’s approval numbers are only getting worse as he approaches the one year anniversary in office.

Fifty percent of Americans in a CBS News/YouGov survey revealed said they were “frustrated” by the Biden presidency. Fifty-two percent said Biden made the economy worse, and 58 percent said he made inflation worse.

The survey, taken January 12-14, 2022, among 2,095 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent.

A Quinnipiac poll released last week showed Biden with only a 33 percent approval rating of his job performance.

The poll sampled 1,313 adults nationwide from January 7-10 with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

The White House has already tried to enact a more social media focused strategy by pursuing appearances with “influencers” like Olivia Rodrigo, the Jonas Brothers, Benny Drama’s “Kooper the Intern” character, and YouTube stars including makeup artists and wild animal experts.

The new communications strategy includes it’s own pitfalls, however, as Biden frequently gaffes and stumbles when speaking off-script.

Biden will host a press conference on Wednesday, the second formal solo press conference at the White House since he took office.