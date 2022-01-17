Poll: Americans Say Biden Has Worsened Key Issues

Half of the country says President Biden’s presidency has left them feeling “frustrated” as Americans say his approach to key issues — including the economy, the coronavirus, and political division — is making things “worse,” a CBS News/YouGov survey found.

The survey asked respondents to reveal how Biden’s presidency has made them feel, checking all options that apply. Fifty percent said his presidency has left them feeling “frustrated,” while 49 percent say “disappointed.” Forty percent say “nervous,” followed by 25 percent who said, “calm,” 25 percent who said, “satisfied,” 22 percent who said, “secure,” and 11 percent who said, “excited”:

So far, has Joe Biden’s Presidency made you feel… Frustrated 50%

Disappointed 49%

Nervous 40%

Calm 25%

Satisfied 25%

Secure 22%

Excited 11% .@YouGovAmerica/@CBSNewsPoll, 2,094 Adults, 1/12-14https://t.co/hx2NAIH4Jk — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 17, 2022

Respondents were also asked to gauge whether Biden’s policies have worsened or bettered a range of issues. Notably, a majority, 52 percent, say Biden’s policies have made the U.S. economy “worse,” and 58 percent believe he has made inflation worse as well.

On all other issues listed — from the coronavirus outbreak to race relations to illegal immigration to political division — a plurality say Biden has made the issues “worse,” nearly one year into his presidency.

The survey, taken January 12-14, 2022, among 2,095 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent.

The souring rating comes has Americans continue to give Biden a thumbs down on his job performance, as his job approval stands at -10.7 percent, according to Monday’s RealClearPolitics average.