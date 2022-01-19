At a press conference Wednesday, President Joe Biden claimed that “very few schools are closing” while 3,430 so far this week have closed due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Last week, 7,030 closed for the same reason. Breitbart News has tracked closures since the new school year began.

Earlier in the press conference, Biden admitted that omicron is “not cause for panic,” and later noted that the White House is “preparing for a future beyond the pandemic” as it had caused “two years of physical, emotional, and psychological weight.”

The president went on to say they “have the tools” to keep schools open, including “vaccines, boosters, masks, tests, pills.” Masks, however, is one of the primary factors that cause social, psychological, and other developmental problems in children.

“We’re not going back to lockdowns, we’re not going back to closing schools,” he said. “Schools should stay open.”

But when asked by a reporter about teachers “revolt[ing],” when in reality it is mostly teachers’ unions advocating the closures, Biden claimed, “very few schools are closing,” and chided the questioner, saying it would make people watching think, “‘My God, there must be all those schools must be closing, what are we gonna do?'”

Thousands of schools across the country, in fact, do remain closed – many of them in the largest districts that serve the largest populations of students.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.