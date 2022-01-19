Poll: Majority Believe Joe Biden Incapable of Leading the Country

A majority of respondents to a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll said they believe President Joe Biden was incapable of leading the country.

When asked whether Biden is capable of leading the nation through 40-year high inflation, supply chain woes, and illegal immigrants flooding the southern border, only 22 percent strongly agree Biden is capable of leading the nation. Forty percent strongly believe Biden is not capable, and 51 percent overall disagreed with the notion that he is capable of leading the country.

Additionally, only 22 percent of voters strongly believe Biden is mentally fit, while 37 percent strongly disagree Biden is mentally fit.

On the question of stability, only 21 percent strongly say Biden is stable. Thirty-six percent strongly believe Biden is not mentally stable.

Moreover, just 15 percent of voters strongly say Biden is in good health. Thirty-two percent strongly suggest Biden is not in good health.

The White House claims Biden is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the president.”

The polling of Biden’s mental ability comes as he is set to give a solo press conference Wednesday afternoon, the sixth solo press conference of his presidency, according to the Washington Post.

The Post suggested Biden’s hesitancy to speak to the press is a result of needing to cut “down on the opportunities for a politician with a penchant for gaffes and misstatements to make mistakes.”

After the deadly collapse of Afghanistan, Biden took solo questions from reporters. Biden was left clutching a folder and bowing his head when questioned by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about his responsibility for the deaths of American service members.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø