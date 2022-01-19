As the World Economic Forum meets to consider the controversial “Great Reset” of the global economy, a poll finds that the majority of American voters want U.S. businesses to concentrate on traditional economic goals and not social justice.

That includes producing high-quality goods and services, earning profits for shareholders, and offering good pay and benefits for employees rather than using resources to address issues like climate change.

The press release about the poll said:

Voters also reject the Great Reset movement—a global economic strategy in response to the coronavirus pandemic that aims to change the priorities of capitalism—and say that international institutions such as the United Nations and World Economic Forum should have a limited impact, or none at all, on the regulations governing U.S. businesses.

The Heartland Institute reported on its poll conducted with Rasmussen Reports on January 5, 2022 of 1,016 likely voters and found that 45 percent of voters believe the highest priority for businesses should be “providing individual consumers with high quality products and services at the lowest prices,” compared to just one percent who said, “using business resources to pursue social justice causes.”

The report on the poll said:

Twenty-three percent said “providing good benefits and pay to employees” should be the highest priority for businesses, while 14 percent selected “earning a profit to benefit shareholders or owners.” Just 9 percent said “trying to stop climate change” should be the priority for businesses. Combined, just 10 percent of voters said businesses should focus on social justice causes or climate change, despite the growing movement of corporations and other businesses in the United States that have emphasized the importance of global warming and social justice in recent years. Additionally, voters indicated that they do not support the Great Reset, an international movement of leaders in business, finance, and government that aims to remake the global economy and usher in the era of “stakeholder capitalism.” Of those voters who said they are familiar with the Great Reset movement, 52% said they “somewhat oppose” or “strongly oppose” it. Just 21% said they “strongly favor” the Great Reset.

A majority of voters said that globalist institutions like the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the International Monetary Fund “should have a limited influence in crafting regulations for U.S. businesses—a key part of the Great Reset.”

Fifty-three percent of voters said these international organizations should be “not very influential” or “not influential at all” when it comes regulating U.S. businesses.

The pool’s margin of sampling error is plus or minus three percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter