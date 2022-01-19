Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) chided the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in a tweet Wednesday, saying they should focus on “actual threats” like the Jihadist who took hostages at the Texas synagogue instead of targeting parents at school board meetings.

“Instead of trying to be ‘woke’/political correct and targeting parents who care about what schools are teaching their children, the FBI/Dept of Homeland Security should focus on actual threats like the jihadist who terrorized the Texas synagogue,” Gabbard tweeted.

On Saturday, a 44-year-old British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram entered the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and held a rabbi and three other congregants hostage. After an 11-hour standoff, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker seized an opportunity to throw a chair at Akram and enable their escape, and an end to the harrowing ordeal.

Akram reportedly demanded the release of Pakistani Aafia Siddiqui, who has been in prison in Fort Worth, Texas, for more than 10 years for attempted murder of U.S. troops and FBI officials during an interrogation. Her release has been an ongoing demand from Islamic terrorists.

After the incident, the FBI special agent in charge of the Dallas field office, Mattthew J. DeSarno, said, “We do believe from our engagement with this subject that he was singularly focused on one issue, and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community.”

He later added, “I’m not ready to add any more about the demands set, except that they were specifically focused on one issue that was not specifically threatening to the Jewish community.”

This explanation flew in the face of what Akram had told the hostages, according to one of them, Jeffrey Cohen. Cohen told the Washington Post that he had bought into the antisemitic trope that “Jews control the banks, Jews control the media, and Jews control the government,” and Akram told them that he believed if he took Jewish people hostage, the U.S. government would release Siddiqui.

