Poll: Majority of Americans Say America on the ‘Wrong Track’ One Year into Biden’s Presidency

Most Americans believe America is on the “wrong track” one year into Joe Biden’s presidency, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey found 64 percent indicating the country is headed off on the “wrong track” one year into Biden’s presidency, while less than a quarter, 23 percent, say it is “generally headed in the right direction.” What is more, nearly three-quarters rate the current state of the American economy as either “fair” or “poor.” Of those, 44 percent say it is “poor,” despite the administration declaring victory on that specific issue. Those sentiments are shared in a recent Morning Consult poll, which found 65 percent of Americans saying the country is not going in the right direction. Yet, on Wednesday, Biden made it clear he does not share that view.

“What is the trajectory of the country? Is it moving in the right direction now?” he asked. “I don’t know how we can say it’s not.”

The survey also asked respondents to indicate how much progress Biden made over the past year in achieving a series of campaign promises. Across the board, a majority indicated that he only made either a “little” progress or “none” at all on key issues, such as getting the coronavirus under control or getting bipartisan support in Congress for economic relief.

Thirty-five percent, specifically, said Biden made no progress on getting the pandemic under control, while 17 percent said he made “only a little” progress. Similarly, 42 percent said Biden saw no progress on getting bipartisan support in Congress for economic relief, while 19 percent said he made “only a little” progress on that issue. The figures are similar on other issues as well, such as forgiving student loan debt, increasing the federal minimum wage, and putting the U.S. on track to have a clean energy economy.

The survey, taken January 15-18, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.