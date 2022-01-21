Poll: Approval of the Democrat-led Congress Sinks to 18 Percent

The congressional approval sinks to 18 percent as Democrats in the House and Senate are fighting to keep their slim majority during the midterms, which are less than a year away, according to a Gallup poll.

The 18 percent approval comes about one year after the poll gave the Democrat-controlled chambers the highest approval in 12 years, peaking at 36 percent in March 2021.

However, the latest five-point decline from the congressional approval could primarily be attributed to the sizeable ten-point decline from the Democrat respondents, who are now at 26 percent. In comparison, independent respondents also showed a sharp five-point decrease and are now at 17 percent.

The Republican respondents have shown constant disapproval with the Democrat-controlled chambers and are at a nine percent approval, slightly up from the seven percent they were previously at.

Gallup noted that when there is typically one-party control, the approval of Congress is usually higher, which was the case last year. Approval remained high after the American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief bill was passed and signed into law.

Since then, the Democrat-controlled Congress failed to get President Joe Biden’s reconciliation infrastructure bill passed and signed into law by his deadline, ultimately stalling his legislative agenda.

Gallup explained:

With the midterm elections less than 10 months away, pressure is mounting on Democratic legislators to deliver for their constituents. Democrats may be vulnerable as approval of the Democratically controlled 117th Congress is at its lowest point, and recent legislative failures, including the inability to pass social spending, climate change and voting rights bills have frustrated their party’s base.

The Gallup poll was conducted between January 3 and 16, with a sample of 811 adults. The poll has a margin of error plus or minus four percent and saw a confidence level of 95 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.