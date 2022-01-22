Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: State Limits on Abortion ‘Particularly Devastating’ for Communities of Color

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in a statement Saturday that state restrictions on abortion hurt communities of color.

“These state restrictions constrain the freedom of all women,” the president and vice president wrote in a joint statement. “And they are particularly devastating for those who have fewer options and fewer resources, such as those in underserved communities, including communities of color and many in rural areas.”

Biden and Harris celebrated the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade after tens of thousands of pro-life Americans protested abortion in Washington, DC, during the March for Life on Friday.

“We must ensure that our daughters and granddaughters have the same fundamental rights that their mothers and grandmothers fought for and won on this day, 49 years ago,” they wrote.

They condemned state restrictions on abortion such as those in Texas and Mississippi that ban abortion after six weeks.

“The continued defense of this constitutional right is essential to our health, safety, and progress as a nation,” the president and vice president wrote.

They repeatedly defended the right to abortion, backing legislation to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

“It is a right we believe should be codified into law, and we pledge to defend it with every tool we possess,” they wrote.