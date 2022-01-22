Biden Plans to Give Taxpayer-Funded ‘Legal Services’ to Illegal Aliens

President Joe Biden’s administration is set to roll out a new federal program, funded by American taxpayers, that will provide “legal services” to border crossers and illegal aliens, a new report details.

The plan, first reported by Axios, would ensure that private contractors working with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) help provide a range of legal services to border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at United States-Mexico border stations in California, Texas, and Arizona.

Axios’s Stef Kight reports:

It will be for migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, those in Border Patrol custody, in the [Remain in Mexico] program or who may be enrolled in [Remain in Mexico] or otherwise placed in deportation proceedings, according to the published documents on SAM.gov. Increasing migrant access to legal services has long been a goal of the administration. While the new Legal Access at the Border (LAB) program will help prepare migrants for the immigration legal process, it will not directly provide them attorneys.

… Contractors will explain the migrants’ options for staying in the U.S. while deportation orders are pending, as well as general immigration court practices and procedures.

The expanded legal services for border crossers and illegal aliens are part of a larger plan by the Biden administration to transform the southern border into a mere checkpoint for foreign nationals seeking entry to the U.S.

That goal envisions “European-style reception centers” where border crossers and illegal aliens are immediately met with medical services, legal advice, and educational programs.

The Biden administration for months has sought to increase legal aid to border crossers and illegal aliens. In May 2021, for example, Biden signed an executive order that authorized the Department of Justice (DOJ) to expand legal representation for Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

Already, illegal aliens are being provided with taxpayer-funded attorneys in major American cities to fight their deportations from the U.S.

Last week, Breitbart News exclusively reported how an Immigration and Reform Law Institute (IRLI) investigation revealed that taxpayers in 22 cities with deportation defense programs will be charged at least $5.2 million to provide illegal aliens with free lawyers in Fiscal Year 2022.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.